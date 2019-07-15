Group of Georgian Nationals Attacked Azerbaijani Border Patrol Unit - Foreign Ministry

A group of Georgian residents, violating the border with Azerbaijan, attacked a border patrol unit, the Georgian ambassador was summoned to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, ministry spokeswoman Leila Abdullayeva told Sputnik on Monday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) A group of Georgian residents, violating the border with Azerbaijan, attacked a border patrol unit, the Georgian ambassador was summoned to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, ministry spokeswoman Leila Abdullayeva told Sputnik on Monday.

The State Border Service told Sputnik that on July 14, Georgian citizens in the official territory of the Keshikchi Gala frontier post of the Shamkir border detachment... were involved in an incident against an Azerbaijani border patrol unit.

"A group from Georgia, violating the border, on July 14 attacked a border patrol unit... insulting them with obscene words. The Georgian ambassador to Azerbaijan was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, he was asked for clarification in connection with the situation," Abdullayeva said.