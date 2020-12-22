UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Group Of German Lawmakers Speaks Out Against Assange's Extradition To US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 09:50 PM

Group of German Lawmakers Speaks Out Against Assange's Extradition to US

A cross-party group of German lawmakers opposes the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States, where Assange is facing espionage charges, claiming it undermines press freedoms

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) A cross-party group of German lawmakers opposes the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States, where Assange is facing espionage charges, claiming it undermines press freedoms.

On Monday, a special working group was reported to have been established in the German lower house to see Assange, whose extradition trial is being held in the United Kingdom, released. The verdict on whether or not to extradite the WikiLeaks founder is scheduled to be made on January 4 next year.

"As a joint initiative of members of all democratic parliamentary groups in the German Bundestag, we want to send a clear signal of support for the protection of the freedom of expression and the freedom of the press, which are threatened by Julian Assange's impending extradition," the group members said in a statement.

Assange was arrested in London in April 2019 and sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for jumping his bail back in 2012, when he took refuge inside the Ecuadorian embassy in the UK capital to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he faced sexual assault charges and possible extradition to the United States.

The WikiLeaks founder is indicted by the US Department of Justice on 18 charges, mostly regarding violations under the Espionage Act, and is facing extradition from the United Kingdom to the United States. If convicted of these charges, the WikiLeaks founder faces up to 175 years in prison.

Related Topics

Threatened German London United Kingdom United States Sweden January April 2019 All From

Recent Stories

Diseases Institute Says Its Employees to Be First ..

32 seconds ago

Ethiopians' Will to Reach Unity, Peace Outweighs ' ..

33 seconds ago

SCCI, Sharjah Police launch security awareness cam ..

21 minutes ago

Two US Lawmakers Urge Tougher Trade Restrictions o ..

23 minutes ago

Ukraine's Prime Minister Says Discussed Urgent Iss ..

23 minutes ago

ALEC partners with Hilti to pilot Jaibot, first-of ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.