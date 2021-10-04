Group of IS Terrorists Eliminated in Shootout in Kabul - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) A group of Islamic State terrorists (IS, outlawed in Russia) has been eliminated in a gunfight in Kabul, a source in the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) told Sputnik on Sunday.

"A group of IS militants has been killed in the Khair Khana (neighborhood) in a brief shootout," the source said.

At the same time, a witness told Sputnik they heard a shooting in the city's district 17, with heavy weapons being used as well. They said that the sides exchanged fire but did not identify them.