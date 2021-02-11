UrduPoint.com
Group Of Israelis Suspected Of Illegally Selling Missiles To Asian Country - Shin Bet

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Over 20 Israelis, among them employees of defense enterprises, are suspected of illegally manufacturing and selling missiles to a country in Asia, Israel's Shin Bet Security Agency, also known as Shabak, announced on Thursday.

"In recent months, as part of a joint investigation by the Shabak General Security Service, the Lahav 433 special unit [tasked with investigating major crimes] In the Israeli police, and the security services in the defense system, together with the economic department of the state prosecutor's office, more than 20 Israeli citizens, among them representatives of the defense industry, were questioned on suspicion of crimes against state security, crimes violating the law on defense export control, crimes related to money laundering and other economic crimes," the Shin Bet's press office said.

According to an investigation, the suspects were involved in the illicit making, testing and selling of missiles to an unnamed Asian country. The suspects allegedly received large sums of money and certain instructions from organizations related to the foreign country.

The investigation submitted all evidence it gathered to the economic department of the prosecutor's office. Restrictions are in place on the publication of identities of the suspects and the details of the investigation.

