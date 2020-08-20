Group of Italian Journalists Deported Back Home After Detention at Minsk Airport

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) A group of journalists with the Italian state-run Rai broadcaster, which has been detained by the Belarusian authorities at the Minsk international airport, was sent back home on Thursday, Rai News24 correspondent Emma Farne said, who despite the ban, managed to shoot a short reportage about the incident.

"At the airport, we and 10 other journalists from different countries were split into groups of women and men. Our carry-on luggage was searched, the police were interested in microphones and television cameras ... After our passports were taken away, we were escorted to a special room, and the staffer oversaw us booking tickets for the first flight to Italy, where we were sent back to," Farne said in her reportage, posted on the media outlet's website.

According to the correspondent, journalists were not only banned from entering the city but from filming at the airport as well, and they were kept at the facility all night.

They were reportedly not given food, but water was provided.

The journalist stressed that none of the authorities had explained the reasons for deportation.

"The authorities of Belarus are afraid of publicity.

They do not want the truth about the protests to be documented and told ... They want to prevent the European public from receiving information about the events in the country. After all, tv cameras also serve to prevent violence," Giuseppe Giulietti, the president of the Italian National Press Federation, said, commenting on the incident.

Nationwide protests broke out in Belarus after the August 9 election, in which incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won his sixth consecutive term with 80.1 percent of the vote. The opposition challenged the outcome, claiming that candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who came second with roughly 10 percent, was the legit winner.

In the first days of the rallies, security forces used tear gas, water cannons, stun grenades and rubber bullets against protesters, which caused serious concerns abroad.

According to official estimates, more than 6,700 people were detained in the early days of the unrest. Many of them have since been released. Hundreds of others, including more than 150 law enforcement officers, were injured, and three protesters died.