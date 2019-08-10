UrduPoint.com
Group Of Japanese Citizens En Route To Kurils Under Visa-Free Travel Program - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 06:30 AM

Group of Japanese Citizens En Route to Kurils Under Visa-Free Travel Program - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) A group of Japanese nationals is traveling to the islands referred to as the Northern Territories by Tokyo and the Southern Kurils by Moscow on Saturday, as part of a visa-free travel program, local media reported, adding that a charter flight with around 70 people on board took off from the Nakashibetsu Airport on the Hokkaido island and was flying to the city of Yuzhno-Kurilsk on Kunashir.

The Kyodo news agency reported that after landing in the Yuzhno-Kurilsk Mendeleyevo Airport, a part of the group will visit Kunashir, while the other part would go to Iturup, where they would visit graves of their ancestors.

The group plans to return to Japan on Sunday.

The visa-free exchanges began in 1992 based on a bilateral agreement aimed at improving relations between Russia and Japan and concluding a bilateral peace treaty.

Both Moscow and Tokyo claim the Kurils archipelago. The existing territorial dispute has been preventing Russia and Japan from concluding the WWII peace treaty. The sides are currently engaged in talks on the agreement.

In late May, Russian and Japanese defense and foreign ministers met in the so-called 2+2 format. During the meeting, Russian officials raised the issue of liberalizing visa requirements between the nations as part of their bilateral agreement to raise the annual number of exchanges between the countries to 400,000 by 2023.

The sides are, particularly, discussing the idea of establishing the visa-free regime between Russia's Sakhalin and Japan's Hokkaido as part of their joint economic activities on the Kurils.

