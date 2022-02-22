Group of Journalists Comes Under Fire on Highway From Donetsk to Horlivka

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) A group of journalists came under fire on the highway from Donetsk to Horlivka in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic while filming the aftermath of a night explosion, journalists told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"A group of journalists came under fire on the way to Horlivka.

Ukraine fired at the site of the bomb explosion, which occurred overnight," crowdfunded journalist and US citizen Patrick Lancaster said.

Lancaster added that "it was pretty nervous time," as the shelling was close and journalists "heard the whistling overhead and explosions."

The group consisted of four journalists, including Lancaster and a freelance photographer of Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

"Fortunately, everyone is well," the photographer said.