Group of Journalists Covering Protests Taken to Minsk Police 'for Identification' - Police

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Minsk police took a group of journalists, who planned to cover an unauthorized opposition rally in the center of Minsk, to a police station "to establish their identity," Natalya Ganusevich, a spokeswoman for the police department of the Minsk City Executive Committee, told Sputnik.

"They are not detained, but will be taken to the police department for identification," she said, explaining the status of the media workers.

She did not specify the number of journalists whose identities are planned to be checked at the police station.

A RIA Novosti correspondent said that he was detained in Minsk along with other journalists. According to him, they have already been brought to an office where documents are being checked.