Group of Migrants Found Alive in Refrigerated Truck in Belgium - Police

Belgian federal police said on Wednesday that they had found a group of migrants from Syria and Sudan in a refrigerated truck transporting fruit and vegetables

"Last night, we received a call from a truck driver suspecting that people got into his refrigerator near Oud-Turnhout. During the inspection, we did find 12 men: 11 from Syria and one from Sudan," police spokeswoman Sarah Frederickx told the VRT channel.

All the 12 individuals are alive and have been sent to an immigration office, according to Frederickx.

The case comes after the Essex police discovered 39 bodies on October 23 in a refrigerated truck trailer which came to the United Kingdom from Belgium. Initial reports claimed that all the victims were Chinese nationals, but Vietnamese families have since voiced concern suspecting missing family members of being among those deceased.

The UK police have detained five people in connection with the incident, including the truck driver, who was charged with manslaughter.