Group of Mine Rescuers Goes Missing in Listvyazhnaya Mine, Where Miners Died Earlier

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) A group of mine rescuers went missing during search in the Listvyazhnaya mine in Russia's Kemerovo Region, searches were organized, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik.

"At about 3 p.

m., a group of mine rescuers, who were conducting a rescue operation at a distant line, stopped communicating," the ministry's spokesperson said.

A search for them has now been organized. It is not reported how many rescuers were in the group.