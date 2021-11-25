Group Of Mine Rescuers Goes Missing In Listvyazhnaya Mine, Where Miners Died Earlier
A group of mine rescuers went missing during search in the Listvyazhnaya mine in Russia's Kemerovo Region, searches were organized, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik
"At about 3 p.
m., a group of mine rescuers, who were conducting a rescue operation at a distant line, stopped communicating," the ministry's spokesperson said.
A search for them has now been organized. It is not reported how many rescuers were in the group.