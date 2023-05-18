Group of North Koreans Flee to S. Korea on Fishing Boat in May - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) A group of defectors from North Korea, including children, crossed the inter-Korean maritime border in the Yellow Sea on a fishing boat in early May in the hope of staying in South Korea, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The South Korean military detected the vessel approaching the Northern Limit Line ” a de-facto maritime demarcation line between the two Koreas ” on May 9 and intercepted it a little later. The defectors are now being questioned by the relevant government agencies, including the National Intelligence Service of South Korea, the report said.

The number of North Korean defectors to South Korea has declined in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Yonhap reported. In 2019, their number was estimated at about 1,000, while there were only 229 defectors registered in 2020 and 63 in 2021. In 2022, the number stood at 67.