UrduPoint.com

Group Of North Koreans Flee To S. Korea On Fishing Boat In May - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Group of North Koreans Flee to S. Korea on Fishing Boat in May - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) A group of defectors from North Korea, including children, crossed the inter-Korean maritime border in the Yellow Sea on a fishing boat in early May in the hope of staying in South Korea, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The South Korean military detected the vessel approaching the Northern Limit Line ” a de-facto maritime demarcation line between the two Koreas ” on May 9 and intercepted it a little later. The defectors are now being questioned by the relevant government agencies, including the National Intelligence Service of South Korea, the report said.

The number of North Korean defectors to South Korea has declined in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Yonhap reported. In 2019, their number was estimated at about 1,000, while there were only 229 defectors registered in 2020 and 63 in 2021. In 2022, the number stood at 67.

Related Topics

South Korea North Korea May Border 2019 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

IHC declares Shah Mahmood Qureshi's arrest 'illega ..

IHC declares Shah Mahmood Qureshi's arrest 'illegal'

16 minutes ago
 Discussion only way to resolve political issues: D ..

Discussion only way to resolve political issues: Defence Minister

27 minutes ago
 MoIAT to showcase business opportunities, incentiv ..

MoIAT to showcase business opportunities, incentives at â€˜Make it in the Emirat ..

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz, President Raisi to inaugurate border m ..

PM Shehbaz, President Raisi to inaugurate border market, transmission line today

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz appreciates KSA for including Pakistan ..

PM Shehbaz appreciates KSA for including Pakistan in Road to Makkah project

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.