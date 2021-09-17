UrduPoint.com

Group Of Observers From France, Serbia, Tunisia, Venezuela Arrive In Crimea - Official

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 03:01 AM

Group of Observers From France, Serbia, Tunisia, Venezuela Arrive in Crimea - Official

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) A group of observers - from France, Serbia, Tunisia and Venezuela - have arrived in Crimea to monitor the course of the Russian general election in this region, Yury Gempel, the head of the Crimean parliament's committee on inter-ethnic relations and public diplomacy, told Sputnik.

From Friday-Sunday, Russia is holding the 3-day general election. The European Parliament has called on the EU countries to impose sanctions on citizens of the bloc who observe the elections on the Crimean Peninsula.

"A group of international observers has arrived in Crimea. It includes the representatives of France, Serbia, Tunisia and Venezuela," Gempel said.

He added that the group consisted of nine observers, including four French and three Serbian ones.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament France Tunisia Serbia Venezuela From Election 2018

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review acc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review accelerating bilateral ties

3 hours ago
 Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 ..

Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Board

3 hours ago
 Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US ..

Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US in Touch With Counterparts Ab ..

2 hours ago
 US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Att ..

US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Attempts to Undermine World Order ..

3 hours ago
 OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Obser ..

OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Observation Groups - Russian Repres ..

3 hours ago
 Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Imp ..

Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Importance of EU Lawmakers' Repor ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.