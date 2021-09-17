Group of Observers From France, Serbia, Tunisia, Venezuela Arrive in Crimea - Official

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) A group of observers - from France, Serbia, Tunisia and Venezuela - have arrived in Crimea to monitor the course of the Russian general election in this region, Yury Gempel, the head of the Crimean parliament's committee on inter-ethnic relations and public diplomacy, told Sputnik.

From Friday-Sunday, Russia is holding the 3-day general election. The European Parliament has called on the EU countries to impose sanctions on citizens of the bloc who observe the elections on the Crimean Peninsula.

"A group of international observers has arrived in Crimea. It includes the representatives of France, Serbia, Tunisia and Venezuela," Gempel said.

He added that the group consisted of nine observers, including four French and three Serbian ones.