Group Of People Attacks Brother Of Chilean President - University Of Chile

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Group of People Attacks Brother of Chilean President - University of Chile

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) A group of people attacked the brother of Chilean President Gabriel Boric ” Simon, the University of Chile, near which the incident took place, said on Thursday.

"Today (Thursday) in the middle of the day a group of people beat up four members of our community: Simon Boric ...

, Francisca Palma, Jorge Baeza and Raul Roa," the university said in a statement.

The injured were sent to the hospital.

A video, disseminated by the media, showed how several people punch and kick the president's brother, while he resists.

Three people were detained, according to the BioBioChile radio station. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

