Group of People Attempts to Storm Venezuelan Embassy in Brazil - Lawmaker

A group of people tried to force its way into the Embassy of Venezuela in Brazil on Wednesday, according to a Brazilian lawmaker Paulo Pimenta, a member of the Workers' Party

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) A group of people tried to force its way into the Embassy of Venezuela in Brazil on Wednesday, according to a Brazilian lawmaker Paulo Pimenta, a member of the Workers' Party.

"The embassy has been besieged by a group of Brazilians and Venezuelans since early morning, there are signs that the police of the Federal District or the Foreign Ministry have supported or protected the actions of the rebels and intended to take the place by force," Pimenta said via WhatsApp.

According to the lawmaker, there has been "a pretty violent dispute" between the attackers who support self-proclaimed Venezuelan President Juan Guaido and the embassy's stuff, although no serious wounds have been reported.