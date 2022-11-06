UrduPoint.com

Group Of People Hit By Car In Spain, Leaving 4 Dead, 8 Injured - Rescue Service

Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Group of People Hit by Car in Spain, Leaving 4 Dead, 8 Injured - Rescue Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2022) A car ran into a group of people in the Spanish municipality of Torrejon de Ardoz, killing four and leaving eight others injured, the local rescue service said on Sunday.

"When we arrived at the scene, we found four people who died as a result of multiple fractures. We also found and treated four people who were seriously injured... They were taken to hospitals in the province of Madrid, two more victims were taken (to medical facilities) with potentially serious injuries, two other victims received minor injuries," an ambulance worker said in a video posted on Twitter.

Spanish newspaper El Mundo said, citing sources, that one of the victims was a minor aged 17.

A 65-year-old woman and two men aged 60 and 37 also died, the newspaper reported.

According to the report, the first results of the investigation showed that the accident occurred during a wedding. For reasons that are now being investigated, a conflict broke out between two people during the celebration, which escalated into a fight on the street. A car then ran into the group, consisting of the members of one family.

The driver of the car, a 35-year-old man, was detained by the police in the municipality of Sesena, the report said, adding that there were also two minors aged 16 and 15 in the vehicle with him. There could have been another person in the car, who probably escaped, the newspaper reported.

