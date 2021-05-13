MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) More than 120 retired US generals and admirals have published an open letter, in which they expressed concern over the mental and physical condition of President Joe Biden, as well as the policy of the current administration.

"The mental and physical condition of the Commander in Chief [Biden] cannot be ignored. He must be able to quickly make accurate national security decisions involving life and limb anywhere, day or night," the letter reads.

The authors of the letter stressed that the United States, which has been fighting for the survival as a Constitutional republic since 1776, is currently in deep peril.

"Under a Democrat Congress and the Current Administration, our Country has taken a hard left turn toward Socialism and a Marxist form of tyrannical government which must be countered now by electing congressional and presidential candidates who will always act to defend our Constitutional Republic. The survival of our Nation and its cherished freedoms, liberty, and historic values are at stake," the letter says.

The former military called on all US citizens to get involved at all levels to elect politicians, who will act to save the nation and hold those currently in office to account.