Group of Russians Head Home After Release From Captivity in Libya - Civic Chamber

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) Four Russian nationals have been released from captivity in Libya and are en route to Russia, Civic Chamber member Alexander Malkevich said Saturday.

"I am glad to announce that a plane with a group of our people freed from Libyan captivity has just set off towards Russia," Malkevich wrote on his Telegram channel.