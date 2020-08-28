Group of Saudi Servicemen Redeployed From Iraq to Illegal US Base in Syria - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Saudi Arabia has redeployed a group of its servicemen from Iraq to the illegal US base in the northeastern Syrian province of Al-Hasakah, according to Syrian media.

Some 20 Saudi servicemen arrived at the base in the town of Ash Shaddadi together with a US military convoy, Al-Watan newspaper reported on late Thursday.

The US troops, jointly with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, are keeping control over a part of northeastern Syria. The US military is concentrated around oil and gas fields in Al-Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor.

The Syrian government sees the US presence on its soil as a violation of national sovereignty and an attempt to seize its natural resources.