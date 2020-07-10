Group of Specialists From Russia Arrived in Azerbaijan to Fight COVID-19 - Response Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) A group of specialists from Russia and Turkey arrived in Azerbaijan to combat the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19), it will work jointly with local specialists, the Azerbaijani cabinet's coronavirus response center told Sputnik.

"In line with the instruction by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the response center under the cabinet of ministers, a group of foreign specialists working in the sphere of the new type of coronavirus arrived in Azerbaijan.

As part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, specialists, resuscitators and pulmonologists from Russia and Turkey are currently holding meetings with the medical staff of the response center, exchanging experience in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic," it said.

As of Wednesday, the overall number of recorded cases of coronavirus in Azerbaijan reached 21,916, the case tally grew by 542 people in the past day. A total of 274 patients with COVID-19 have died in the country.