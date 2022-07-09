Group of Sri Lankan Lawmakers Urge President Rajapaksa to Resign - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) A group of 16 lawmakers from the ruling Sri Lanka People's Front (SLPP) party wrote a letter to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa urging him to resign from his position, local media reported on Saturday.

The letter calls on the president to convene the parliament and form a new all-party government to restore the stability in Sri Lanka, Ada Derana news portal reported.

Political activists in Sri Lanka had earlier called for an anti-government rally in the capital city of Colombo in connection with the ongoing economic crisis. Crowds of people tore through the barricades surrounding the presidential residence, climbed over the fence and took control of the area, Sri Lankan media said, publishing multiple videos from the scene. The police reportedly used tear gas in an attempt to disperse the crowds.