UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Group Of Suspected Assassins Of Haiti's President Surrounded By Police - Special UN Envoy

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 12:50 AM

Group of Suspected Assassins of Haiti's President Surrounded by Police - Special UN Envoy

A larger group of possible assailants that took part in the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moise has taken refuge in two buildings in capital Port-au-Prince and is now surrounded by the police, UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Haiti Helen La Lime said in a press briefing on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) A larger group of possible assailants that took part in the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moise has taken refuge in two buildings in capital Port-au-Prince and is now surrounded by the police, UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Haiti Helen La Lime said in a press briefing on Thursday.

Earlier, it was reported that four members of the group that took part in Moise's killing were killed, and another six people were arrested.

"I'm also aware that a larger group of possible perpetrators have taken refuge in two buildings in the city, and they are now surrounded by the police," La Lime said.

Related Topics

Police United Nations Port-au-Prince Haiti

Recent Stories

Govt most keen to economically empower South Punja ..

6 minutes ago

FO holds book launching event under FM's public di ..

6 minutes ago

EU will 'never accept' two states on Cyprus: Von d ..

6 minutes ago

Milan snap up Tonali

6 minutes ago

'Heartbreaking' Olympic fan ban in Tokyo as virus ..

10 minutes ago

NA Speaker asks Ministry to discuss proposal regar ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.