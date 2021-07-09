A larger group of possible assailants that took part in the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moise has taken refuge in two buildings in capital Port-au-Prince and is now surrounded by the police, UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Haiti Helen La Lime said in a press briefing on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) A larger group of possible assailants that took part in the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moise has taken refuge in two buildings in capital Port-au-Prince and is now surrounded by the police, UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Haiti Helen La Lime said in a press briefing on Thursday.

Earlier, it was reported that four members of the group that took part in Moise's killing were killed, and another six people were arrested.

"I'm also aware that a larger group of possible perpetrators have taken refuge in two buildings in the city, and they are now surrounded by the police," La Lime said.