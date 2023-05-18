Group Of Syrian Children To Go To Belarus For Holiday In May - Foreign Ministry
Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2023 | 06:40 AM
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) A group of 75 Syrian children will arrive in Belarus for holiday in May, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The ministry said this is the 10th group of children from Syria.
"At the invitation of the Belarusian side, since 2017, a total of 1,144 Syrian children have visited our country for holiday," it said.