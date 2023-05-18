Group of Syrian Children to Go to Belarus for Holiday in May - Foreign Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) A group of 75 Syrian children will arrive in Belarus for holiday in May, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said this is the 10th group of children from Syria.

"At the invitation of the Belarusian side, since 2017, a total of 1,144 Syrian children have visited our country for holiday," it said.