Group Of UK Citizens Leaves Niger Aboard Spain's Aircraft - Foreign Office

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2023 | 07:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) A group of the United Kingdom's nationals has been evacuated from Niger aboard a Spanish aircraft, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said Friday.

"A group of British nationals have left Niger on a @SpainMFA flight. We have a team in Madrid ready to support them on landing. The UK's Ambassador and a core team remain in Niger," the office said on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Spanish news agency EFE reported on Friday, citing top-level officials, that a Spanish air force aircraft carrying 74 people has landed in Madrid. The aircraft was carrying 16 Spaniards with four Nigerien-born family members, nine citizens of the European Union, six nationals of other European countries, seven US citizens and 32 people from ten countries in Africa, Asia and Oceania, the report said.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said earlier this week that the first group of UK nationals had left Niger and expressed support for "African and ECOWAS led resolution" in the country.

On July 26, Niger's presidential guard ousted and detained Bazoum. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself interim leader and the president of the caretaker National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP).

Media reported earlier on Friday, citing Abdel-Fatau Musah, the commissioner for political affairs, peace and security of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), that ECOWAS has developed a plan for a possible military intervention in Niger, including when and how the forces will be deployed.

Last week, ECOWAS gave Niger's coup leaders one week to reinstate detained President Mohamed Bazoum, or it would use "all measures," including military, to restore order in the African nation.

