Group of UK Tories to Meet With Corbyn in Bid to Avert No-Deal Brexit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Several Conservative members of the UK parliament are willing to meet in the coming weeks with Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn to discuss how to prevent Prime Minister Boris Johnson from pursuing a no-deal Brexit

Earlier in the day, Corbyn pledged to stop Johnson from pulling the United Kingdom out of the European Union without a deal, saying he would initiate a vote of no confidence against Johnson's government. Corbyn has also voiced his intention to step in as a temporary government caretaker should Johnson be ousted.

"We agree that our common priority should be to work together in parliament to stop a no-deal Brexit and welcome [Corbyn's] invitation to discuss the different ways this might be achieved," the Tories told Corbyn, as cited by The Guardian news outlet.

The lawmakers willing to meet with Corbyn in the weeks before parliament returns from recess on September 3 are Dominic Grieve, Caroline Spelman and Oliver Letwin, as well as former Conservative Nick Boles.

However, the Conservatives have made it clear that they are willing to discuss a plan to stop Johnson from leaving the European Union without a deal, but they will not consider backing Corbyn as the government's caretaker.

Johnson assumed premiership in July, succeeding Theresa May, who resigned over her failure to get a Brexit deal approved by lawmakers. Since taking office, Johnson has continued to state that the United Kingdom will have to leave the European Union on the October 31 deadline, even if a withdrawal agreement cannot be made.