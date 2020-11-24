UrduPoint.com
Group Of Unidentified Gunmen Abducts Brother Of Nigerian Agriculture Minister - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Group of Unidentified Gunmen Abducts Brother of Nigerian Agriculture Minister - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Several unidentified armed men have kidnapped the brother of Nigerian Minister of Agriculture Sabo Nanono, media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Punch newspaper, Babawuro Nanono, the minister's brother, was kidnapped early on Monday by a group of gunmen who invaded the minister's house in the village of Tofa in the northern Kano state.

"The police have commenced investigation toward tracking down the abductors," deputy superintendent of police Abdullahi Haruna, the Kano State Police Command spokesman, said, as cited by the media outlet.

He has also confirmed the abduction and clarified that the motives of the perpetrators are not yet known.

