Group of Uniformed Men Joined Protests in Armenian Capital

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) A group of uniformed men has joined the protesters in the Armenian capital of Yerevan to demand country's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan resignation after he signed the agreement on cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh mediated by Russia on November 9, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

While the men in camouflage uniforms were marching in formation, one of them told reporters that they had returned from the Karabakh front.

"We have been replaced by our comrades, but we are ready to return there," a protester said.

Several thousand protesters gathered on the Freedom Square in the Armenian capital. A representative from opposition nationalist party Dashnaktsutyun, Armen Rustamyan, told reporters that several leaders of the protests had been invited to the Special Investigation Service to participate in legal proceedings.

But Rustamyan believes that the aim of this action is to prevent them from participating in the protests.

On November 9, the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan adopted a joint statement on the cessation of hostilities in unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh. The agreement on Nagorno-Karabakh resulted in the loss of some territories controlled by the Armenian-majority self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh and the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region.