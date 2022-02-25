Group of US Lawmakers Mulling Resolution to Kick Russia Off UN Security Council - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) US lawmakers in the House of Representatives are thinking about voting on a measure that would call on the United Nations to oust Russia from the UN Security Council because of its Donbas military operation, Axios reported.

Axios reported on Thursday that the resolution calls on the United Nations to take immediate procedural actions to amend Article 23 of its charter to remove Russia from the UN Security Council because of its military operation in Donbas, which it claims is a threat to international security and runs contrary to its responsibilities as a permanent member of the group.

In the early hours on Thursday, Russia launched a special operation after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance to defend themselves from ongoing attacks by Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting the military infrastructure of Ukraine and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

The resolution is being considered by both Democrats and Republicans, the report said.

Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney is leading the effort, the report added. Tenney's chief of staff said passing the measure is a long shot but serves as a diplomatic tool to isolate Russia, according to the report.