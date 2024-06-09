Group wedding ceremony held in Shengsi county, Zhejiang province

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Last month, on Shengsi Huaniao Island, 11 pairs of newlyweds from 11 cities across Zhejiang Province of China participated in a collective wedding ceremony, embracing with deep affection under the witness of mountains and seas.

With its blue seas, clear skies, floral carpets, and an artistic lighthouse, Huaniao Island boasts the most beautiful outdoor marriage registration site in Zhejiang Province.

The Huaniao Township in Shengsi County has, in recent years, focused on providing professional services and developing themed routes for the entire marriage process, including registration, wedding ceremonies, and anniversaries.

This effort has paid off, as evidenced by the increase in tourism during this year's May Day holiday, with visitor numbers and tourism revenue rising by 65 percent and 54 percent year-on-year, respectively. The influence of the island continues to break through boundaries, showcasing the successful results of its development.

In the early morning, witness a unique sunrise from Qiankeng Peak, the highest point on Huaniao Island. In the afternoon, the bright sunlight sparkles on the sea, turning the South Bay beach into a paradise for water activities. In the evening, watch the waves and the sunset's afterglow from beneath the century-old lighthouse. At night, don't miss the chance to chase the "fluorescent sea", a magical sight reminiscent of a blue galaxy... "Every inch of this land is filled with romance and dreams," Zhang, a tourist from Shanghai, remarked sincerely.

The miraculous craftsmanship of nature and the rich cultural heritage have shaped Huaniao Island, which is now endowed with more diverse content and showcases the youthful vitality.

In the wedding ceremony square themed "paper short love long", two lovers can confess their deepest feelings to each other.

Facing the sea, listening to the sound of the waves, they can write their vows in the Book Room. Hand in hand, they walk along the Love Path, where every step fills their hearts with emotions, embracing a life of slowly growing old together. Each of these spots has turned Huaniao Island into a cherished destination for young people.

Aligning with the theme to create new attractions, Huaniao Township continues to invigorate its cultural and tourism offerings, forming a layout for attracting businesses such as wedding travel photography, bespoke wedding gown design, branded beverages, and high-end food cooking. Efforts have been made to enhance the Love Island IP image and develop related products.

Currently, the well-known domestic wedding service platform 'Hunliji' has been introduced, along with a range of unique guesthouses and popular restaurants now open for business.

Additionally, Huaniao-themed creative ice cream, craft beer, and other derivative products have been launched in the market.

Above the blue sea lies a wonderland belonging Group wedding ceremony held in Shengsi county, Zhejiang province to Alice, called 'Hua Yu Alice'. There are beautifully crafted gardens, stunning sea-view rooms, and infinity pools created by Mr. White Rabbit. In 2017, Zhang Libin, who came to Huaniao Island as a tourist, decided to stay and operate a homestay due to the almost secluded living experience on the island.

Today, the third phase of his guesthouse project is open for business. With its attractive appearance, advanced facilities, and high-quality service, it has become a top choice for many visitors.

As many guesthouses quietly emerge, the island is also set to welcome a unique cliff hotel. Currently, the conceptual architectural design competition for the Huaniao Cliff Hotel project has been initiated, with renowned domestic architect teams participating. At that time, the international first-class hotel operation team will also provide professional services for tourists.

Island travel photography has become the hottest trend on Huaniao Island. "Look up, turn your head, perfect! Tourists dressed in traditional Chinese clothing can be seen everywhere on the island, transforming into 'models' and striking various poses under the guidance of photographers, showcasing their most beautiful side. I came here specifically for the island travel photography. The prices are transparent, and the services are standardized," said Miss Li from Jiangsu province. The island provides a one-stop photography tour service, which is appeal to us. The photographers are very professional, and the communication beforehand was smooth. Being able to leave beautiful moments on the island on the island leaves us with no regrets.

To transform island travel photography from being an 'internet celebrity' to a 'long-lasting celebrity,' Huaniao has organized and categorized the island's photography studios, detailing photographers' shooting styles and service offerings. Whether it's the refreshing beach style, romantic sunset scenes, or artistic street photography, visitors can enjoy their desired photography services on the island.

Mountains and seas intertwine, romance is boundless. In the future, Huaniao will continue to create unique romantic scene experiences, further shaping a new era for Huaniao as a love-themed island. It aims to promote its cultural and tourism resources globally, making Huaniao an attracting scenic spot symbolizing 'poetry and paradise'.