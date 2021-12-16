(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) Armed groups who have been blocking government buildings in Tripoli demand the postponement of the presidential election scheduled for December 24, an informed source told Sputnik on Thursday.

National media reported earlier in the day that armed people had rushed into the buildings of the Libyan Government of National Unity (GNU) and the Defense Ministry.

According to the source, a number of armed groups operating in Tripoli are behind the blockade. The formal reason is the disagreement with the resignation of the head of the Tripoli military zone, Abdul Basit Marwan, by the Libyan Presidency Council.

"But this is just a formal reason to put pressure on (GNU head Abdul Hamid) Dbeibah to postpone the election ... they oppose the participation of (head of the Libyan National Army) Khalifa Haftar and (son of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi) Saif al-Islam Gaddafi," the source said.