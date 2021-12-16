UrduPoint.com

Groups Blocking Gov't Buildings In Tripoli Demand To Postpone President Election - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 01:10 PM

Groups Blocking Gov't Buildings in Tripoli Demand to Postpone President Election - Source

Armed groups who have been blocking government buildings in Tripoli demand the postponement of the presidential election scheduled for December 24, an informed source told Sputnik on Thursday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) Armed groups who have been blocking government buildings in Tripoli demand the postponement of the presidential election scheduled for December 24, an informed source told Sputnik on Thursday.

National media reported earlier in the day that armed people had rushed into the buildings of the Libyan Government of National Unity (GNU) and the Defense Ministry.

According to the source, a number of armed groups operating in Tripoli are behind the blockade. The formal reason is the disagreement with the resignation of the head of the Tripoli military zone, Abdul Basit Marwan, by the Libyan Presidency Council.

"But this is just a formal reason to put pressure on (GNU head Abdul Hamid) Dbeibah to postpone the election ... they oppose the participation of (head of the Libyan National Army) Khalifa Haftar and (son of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi) Saif al-Islam Gaddafi," the source said.

Related Topics

Election Army Tripoli December Media Government

Recent Stories

Excise police recover 6000 grams cannabis

Excise police recover 6000 grams cannabis

1 minute ago
 France to restrict travel from UK due to Omicron s ..

France to restrict travel from UK due to Omicron surge: government

1 minute ago
 Hayatabad to have six kilometer jogging, cycling t ..

Hayatabad to have six kilometer jogging, cycling track

1 minute ago
 S.Korea reports 7,622 more COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 7,622 more COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago
 NDRMF provided US $ 50mln assistance to effectivel ..

NDRMF provided US $ 50mln assistance to effectively contain COVID-19

4 minutes ago
 Slovenian Prime Minister Declines to Comment on Co ..

Slovenian Prime Minister Declines to Comment on Concrete Sanctions Against Russi ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.