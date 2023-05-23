UrduPoint.com

Growing China-Russia Relations Contributing To SCO Development - Chinese Coordinator

May 23, 2023

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The intensification of cooperation and the development of friendly relations between China and Russia play an important role in the development of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Chinese Acting National Coordinator at the SCO, Zhang Haizhou, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"China and Russia are the founders of the SCO and are the most active in promoting the organization's development ...

Good bilateral relations between China and Russia play an important role in this, and they certainly make a great contribution to both multilateral and bilateral development," Zhang said.

The SCO is an international cooperation organization founded in 2001 by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia and Uzbekistan. In 2017, India and Pakistan were also admitted to the organization. Belarus, along with Afghanistan, Iran and Mongolia, is an SCO observer state.

