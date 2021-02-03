Growing Military Activity in Arctic Could Throw World Back to Cold War - Russian Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

The increasing military activity and the weakening of confidence-building measures in the Arctic can throw the world several decades back, to a Cold War-like situation, Russian Foreign Foreign Ministry's Ambassador-at-Large Nikolay Korchunov said in an interview with Sputnik

Moscow sees signs of growing confrontation in the Arctic region, the diplomat noted, pointing to "increasing military activity" and some countries' "transition to the policy of military containment", "increase in military infrastructure deployed in Arctic countries," and "attempts to extend the NATO area of responsibility to the Arctic region.

"These developments, along with a backlash in disarmament and the weakening of confidence-building measures, can throw us several decades back to the Cold War times," Korchunov said.

Some countries are making attempts to transfer their differences to the Arctic region, which "does not contribute to the strengthening of the international Arctic cooperation," the Russian diplomat noted.

"The fact that some Arctic nations are not ready to join a multilateral regional military dialogue, and the growing accusatory rhetoric may also be signs of the escalation policy," Korchunov added.