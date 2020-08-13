Growing numbers of human chains in Minsk against police violence

(@FahadShabbir)

Crowds of people in the Belarusian capital Minsk on Thursday formed human chains as protesters continued a peaceful wave of demonstrations against a police crackdown after a disputed presidential election

Minsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Crowds of people in the Belarusian capital Minsk on Thursday formed human chains as protesters continued a peaceful wave of demonstrations against a police crackdown after a disputed presidential election.

For the second day in a row, women, many dressed in white and holding flowers, as well as men formed chains in central Minsk following four nights of unrest after strongman Alexander Lukashenko claimed a landslide win in Sunday's election.