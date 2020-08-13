UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Growing Numbers Of Human Chains In Minsk Against Police Violence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 05:48 PM

Growing numbers of human chains in Minsk against police violence

Crowds of people in the Belarusian capital Minsk on Thursday formed human chains as protesters continued a peaceful wave of demonstrations against a police crackdown after a disputed presidential election

Minsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Crowds of people in the Belarusian capital Minsk on Thursday formed human chains as protesters continued a peaceful wave of demonstrations against a police crackdown after a disputed presidential election.

For the second day in a row, women, many dressed in white and holding flowers, as well as men formed chains in central Minsk following four nights of unrest after strongman Alexander Lukashenko claimed a landslide win in Sunday's election.

Related Topics

Election Police Minsk Women Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE, Maldives football associations discuss cooper ..

6 minutes ago

Ministry of Education to launch sports media progr ..

21 minutes ago

PM inaugurates Bus Rapid Transit Project in Peshaw ..

24 minutes ago

Julphar announces 90% increase in sales in Q2 2020

36 minutes ago

Shibli renews Govt's commitment to transform Pakis ..

3 minutes ago

British Pakistani artist unveils artwork to pay tr ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.