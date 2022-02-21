Growing scourge of cancer presents challenge for Botswana: official

There is a need to strengthen the prevention and healthcare infrastructures to not only reduce morbidity and mortality rates but also the social and economic impact of these conditions, Dr. Edwin Dikoloti, Botswana's Minister of Health and Wellness, said Saturday

GABORONE, Feb. 21 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) --:There is a need to strengthen the prevention and healthcare infrastructures to not only reduce morbidity and mortality rates but also the social and economic impact of these conditions, Dr. Edwin Dikoloti, Botswana's Minister of Health and Wellness, said Saturday.

The growing scourge of cancer and other non-communicable diseases present a challenge for Botswana, said Dikoloti during the official launch of cervical cancer screening campaign at Kopong village, 120-km southwest of the southern African country's capital city, Gaborone.

Botswana's approach in the fight against cervical cancer emphasizes prevention, leveraging the Primary care platform and multi-sectoral participation, early detection and linkage to high quality care for those affected, he said.

"Every life lost to cancer is one too many," said Dikoloti, adding that Botswana is responding with a comprehensive set of measures to address cancers, including cervical cancer.