'Growing signals' Ireland to back global tax rate for multinationals: media

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Ireland is looking increasingly likely to join a global deal that would bring in a 15 percent minimum tax rate for multinational firms, media reported Wednesday.

Prime Minister Micheal Martin told the Irish Times there had been "significant progress" in talks with the OECD to hammer out a draft deal before a summit on Friday.

The newspaper and state broadcaster RTE have reported that a key phrase referring to a new minimum rate of "at least" 15 percent has been removed from the draft text.

That wording had been a snag in efforts to sign up holdout nation Ireland to the global reform effort.

But the Irish Times said now "there are growing signals that the Government will join the (OECD) agreement on a minimum corporate tax rate of 15 percent".

Ireland's cabinet is due to meet on Thursday to make a final decision on whether to back the pact, which is aimed at stopping multinationals from cutting tax bills by registering in nations with low rates.

Ireland currently levies a 12.5 percent corporation tax rate, leading some to allege it is a tax haven.

Dublin was initially frosty at the prospect of lifting the rate, which has attracted many large tech and pharma firms to the country.

Negotiations with the OECD -- which is shepherding the reform plan -- have centred on reference to a minimum effective global rate of "at least" 15 percent.

Ireland had feared the phrasing would leave the door open to future rises in the rate.

But foreign minister Simon Coveney said he was "hopeful" Ireland would join the new pact.

"Ireland does not want to be isolated in this space," he told RTE on Wednesday.

"We have asked for some reasonable changes that can provide as much certainty as possible."French finance minister Bruno Le Maire on Tuesday also said he thought agreement on a minimum 15 percent tax rate on multinationals was possible at Friday's OECD meeting.