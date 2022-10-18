Growing Staff Attrition Critical Issue Amid US Hypersonic Arms Development - Pentagon

Growing attrition rates in the US defense industrial base are a critical issue that the United States is facing as it develops hypersonic weapons, US Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Heidi Shyu said during a virtual panel discussion on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) Growing attrition rates in the US defense industrial base are a critical issue that the United States is facing as it develops hypersonic weapons, US Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Heidi Shyu said during a virtual panel discussion on Tuesday.

"The staffing is obviously a critical issue that all of industry has faced, no matter who I talk to, they've described that they have faced doubling of attrition rates since pre-COVID, so staffing is a workforce, the staffing is a critical issue that we have to take a look at moving forward," Shyu said when asked what are the biggest hurdles facing the US development of hypersonic weapons.

Moreover, Republican Congressman Doug Lamborn, who is a ranking member of the House Strategic Forces Subcommittee, said the United States is facing a shortage of highly qualified people to work in the US defense industrial base. The United States needs to act now to get young people well trained and motivated to become part of the US defense industry workforce.

Shyu added that another critically important issue to address in the coming years is driving costs down as the United develops hypersonic weapons.

US Democratic Congressman Donald Norcross said he thinks the United States will be able to develop hypersonic weapons within the timelines set by the Pentagon.