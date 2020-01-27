UrduPoint.com
Growth Of Global Coronavirus Disease Rate Starts Decreasing - Russian Agency

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 04:42 PM

Growth of Global Coronavirus Disease Rate Starts Decreasing - Russian Agency

The growth of the global coronavirus disease rate has started decreasing, as the growth coefficient has dropped to 1.3 after standing at 1.5, the head of the Russian Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) The growth of the global coronavirus disease rate has started decreasing, as the growth coefficient has dropped to 1.3 after standing at 1.5, the head of the Russian Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare said on Monday.

"While 2,840 cases and 80 deaths were registered officially, I would like to draw your attention to the fact that during the week the daily growth rate made 1.5, and today we are for the first time seeing a decreased coefficient, it now makes 1.3 ... We hope that this comes as a result of the efficient measures implemented by our Chinese colleagues," Anna Popova told reporters.

