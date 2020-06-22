Growth of US COVID-19 Tally Not Explained by Increased Testing - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) The increase in COVID-19 cases in the United States cannot be explained just by increased testing as there is evidence of increased hospitalization, the executive director of the WHO health emergencies program, Michael Ryan, said on Monday.

"What is clear is that the increase is not entirely explained through just increased testing. There's some evidence of increasing hospitalizations, but this was always a possibility when restrictions are lifted and, again, has happened in many countries," Ryan told a virtual briefing.

The WHO official noted that it was important to look at what combination of measures could be taken in this regard.

"Where necessary and, hopefully, at a much more localized level there may be a need to put some restrictions in place in order to suppress infection. And again, we've seen countries do that at a micro level, not at a state level or even at a national level, but do where needed.

If there are clusters of cases with potential for community transmission then there may need to be some adapted measures to suppress infection while clusters are investigated," he said.

Ryan noted that he had seen the reports that some of new cases were younger people.

"That may reflect the fact that younger people are more mobile and they're are getting out and taking advantage of the the reduction in the restrictions of movement," he explained.

All 50 US states started lifting their COVID-19 lockdowns in May, easing various regulations including those on the movement of people.

According to the Johns Hopkins University database, there are 2,289,168 confirmed cases, with the death toll of 120,036.