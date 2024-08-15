Growth Rebounds In Welcome News For Japan's Next PM
Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2024 | 10:30 AM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Japan's economy has rebounded, government data showed Thursday, in welcome news for its next prime minister following Fumio Kishida's decision to quit.
The 0.8-percent expansion in the second quarter came after the world number four economy slumped by 0.6 percent in the first three months of the year.
The rise, supported by increased activity and increased capital and public investment, beat market expectations that output would grow 0.6 percent.
Hiroyuki Ueno, chief strategist at SuMi Trust, pointed to improving consumer sentiment thanks to higher wages and a recovery in auto production after several scandals.
Toyota subsidiary Daihatsu in particular halted production for months from late 2023 after admitting it had engaged in safety test irregularities for years.
Moody's economist Stefan Angrick cautioned that it would be "premature to conclude that Japan's economy is out of the woods."
"(The) headwinds facing the economy are substantial. Exports are struggling, and household finances are stretched," he said.
