GSK, CureVac say to develop vaccine targeting Covid variants

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :British pharmaceutical group GlaxoSmithKline and German biotech firm CureVac on Wednesday announced plans to jointly develop a coronavirus vaccine with the potential to treat multi-variants of Covid-19.

"The development programme will begin immediately, with the target of introducing the vaccine in 2022, subject to regulatory approval," a joint statement said.