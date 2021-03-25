UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GSK Sacks Ex-US Covid Vaccine Head Slaoui

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 12:43 AM

GSK sacks ex-US Covid vaccine head Slaoui

British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline said Wednesday it had terminated the employment of Moncef Slaoui, the former US Covid vaccine chief, following allegations of sexual harassment

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline said Wednesday it had terminated the employment of Moncef Slaoui, the former US Covid vaccine chief, following allegations of sexual harassment.

Slaoui's role as chair of the board of directors at GSK-owned Galvani Bioelectronics has been terminated with immediate effect, a statement said.

"Dr Slaoui's behaviours are wholly unacceptable," GSK said.

"They represent an abuse of his leadership position, violate company policies, and are contrary to the strong values that define GSK's culture." The firm said it expects everyone to behave in accordance with its values, "especially its leaders where its standards are the highest.

" GSK added that "sexual harassment and any abuse of leadership position are strictly prohibited and will not be tolerated".

His sacking follows the receipt of a letter containing allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct towards a GSK employee several years ago when Slaoui was an employee of the British group.

GSK said that upon receipt of the letter its board immediately hired an experienced law firm to investigate the allegations.

Slaoui had also been the chief advisor to Operation Warp Speed, the US public-private effort to develop Covid vaccines, during the presidency of Donald Trump.

Related Topics

Company Trump GlaxoSmithKline (Pakistan) Limited Employment

Recent Stories

Over 11 million Pakistanis proceed abroad, says IL ..

2 hours ago

Pope Francis Orders Salary Cuts for Vatican Offici ..

3 minutes ago

Bolivian Fighter Jet Crash Into Building, Leaves O ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan's flag hoisted on Westminster Abbey in Lo ..

3 minutes ago

FIA exposes sugar mafia's gambling, money launderi ..

1 hour ago

Protest against illegal occupation of land

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.