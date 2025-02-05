GSK sees annual profit slide on Zantac drug fallout

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) British pharmaceutical group GSK on Wednesday reported a near halving of net profit in 2024 after settling hefty US lawsuits over its Zantac heartburn drug.

The company upgraded its outlook, however, on booming sales of cancer medicines.

Profit after tax dropped to £2.6 billion ($3.3 billion) last year compared with net profit of £4.9 billion in 2023, GSK said in a statement.

Turnover increased three percent to £31.4 billion, boosted by the success of its speciality medicines, including for HIV.

Vaccine sales dropped but revenue from its cancer drugs soared 93 percent.

That sparked an upgrade to the company's long-term sales forecast to more than £40 billion by 2031.

"There was a healthy dose of good news for GSK as it shrugged off concerns around flagging vaccine sales, with results coming in ahead of forecasts for 2024," said Derren Nathan, head of equity research at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Following the update, GSK's share price jumped nearly six percent on London's top-tier FTSE 100 index, which was trading flat overall in morning trade.

The company also increased returns to shareholders with a £2 billion buyback programme over the next 18 months.

The results "ticked all of the boxes for investors", noted Kathleen Brooks, research director at trading group XTB.

GSK at the end of last year agreed to pay $2.3 billion to end lawsuits alleging that Zantac caused cancer, despite the group not admitting liability.

Stripping out litigation costs and other exceptional items, core operating profit increased four percent in 2024.

"GSK delivered another year of excellent performance in 2024... driven by accelerating momentum of our specialty medicines portfolio," chief executive Emma Walmsley said in the earnings statement.

She added that the company will be increasing investment in "respiratory, immunology and inflammation, oncology and HIV" medicines.

"We expect another year of profitable growth in 2025, and have further improved our long-term outlook," she added.

The group has this year bought a US company that specialises in the treatment of rare gastrointestinal cancer GIST for $1.15 billion.