GSK Wins $945Mln US Army Contract To Provide More Sotrovimab Medications - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2022 | 04:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has won a more than $945 million US Army modification contract to procure an additional 340,048 doses of the therapeutic treatment Sotrovimab, the Defense Department announced in a press release.

"GlaxoSmithKline (of) Durham, North Carolina was awarded a $945,107,496 modification ...

contract to procure an additional 340,048 doses of Sotrovimab therapeutic treatment, with an option to procure an additional 715,680 doses by June 30, 2022," the release said on Wednesday.

Work on the contract will be performed in Durham, North Carolina this year, with an estimated completion date of September 30, 2022, the release said.

Sotrovimab, sold under the brand name Xevudy, is a human neutralizing monoclonal antibody. It is authorized for use under an Emergency Use Authorization for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients, according to the release.

