Guaido Did Not Contact Moscow on 'Restoration of Democracy' in Venezuela - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Moscow has not received an official request from Venezuelan opposition figure Juan Guaido to participate in "restoration of democracy" in Venezuela, Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told Sputnik.

Last year, a representative of Guaido said the opposition figure, who had illegitimately proclaimed himself president, had reached out to China and Russia and expected the talks to help with "the restoration of democracy." Both Beijing and Moscow have supported Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as a legitimate head of state.

"No, we did not receive a formal request on this. A year ago, Juan Guaido headed the National Assembly the chair of the National Assembly is elected for a year here and he probably thought it was enough to proclaim himself an interim head of state under the circumstances. Today, a year later, the National Assembly has a different chair, and Guaido is just a regular lawmaker," the diplomat said.�