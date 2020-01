Guaido Loses Crucial Vote for Venezuelan National Assembly Presidency

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2020) Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido lost his seat as the president of the National Assembly to Luis Parra in a crucial Sunday vote.

Guaido, who proclaimed himself Venezuela's interim president in a failed attempt to oust legitimate head of state Nicolas Maduro one year ago,did not take part in the voting session.

The mandate of the new parliament leader will last for 2 years.