Guaido Loses Crucial Vote For Venezuelan National Assembly Presidency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 11:50 PM

Guaido Loses Crucial Vote for Venezuelan National Assembly Presidency

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2020) Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido lost his seat as the president of the National Assembly to Luis Parra in a crucial Sunday vote.

Guaido, who proclaimed himself Venezuela's interim president in a failed attempt to oust legitimate head of state Nicolas Maduro one year ago, did not take part in the voting session.

The mandate of the new parliament leader will last for 2 years.

Your Thoughts and Comments

