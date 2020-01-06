Guaido Loses Crucial Vote for Venezuelan National Assembly Presidency

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido lost his seat as the president of the National Assembly to Luis Parra in a crucial Sunday vote.

Guaido, who proclaimed himself Venezuela's interim president in a failed attempt to oust legitimate head of state Nicolas Maduro one year ago, did not take part in the voting session.

The mandate of the new parliament leader will last for 2 years.