Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 07:21 PM

Guaido, Maduro loyalists face off inside Venezuela embassy in Brazil: officials

Loyalists of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido and President Nicolas Maduro faced off inside the country's embassy in Brazil on Wednesday, officials from both sides said

Embassy officials opened the doors to Guaido's appointed ambassador Teresa Belandria after recognizing the opposition leader as president, the envoy said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear which side was in control of the embassy, which has been surrounded by military police.

Belandria said officials inside the embassy delivered "voluntarily the diplomatic headquarters to the legitimately accredited representation in Brazil" early Wednesday.

"Upon entering the headquarters we could verify that a group of officials was living in the official residence," Belandria said.

"We request all accredited officials at the embassy and in the 7 Venezuelan consulates, adopt this same decision."Freddy Mergote, a senior embassy official loyal to Maduro, said "strangers to our facilities are entering are violating the Venezuelan territory," according to a voice recording sent to Brazil's left-wing Workers Party and shared with AFP.

"We need help, we need the immediate activation of all social movements and political parties," Mergote said.

