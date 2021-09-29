UrduPoint.com

Guaido Responds To Criticism Over Management Of Venezuelan Foreign Assets

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 01:10 AM

Guaido Responds to Criticism Over Management of Venezuelan Foreign Assets

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who illegally proclaimed himself the interim head of state, has responded to harsh criticism from his supporters, the Justice First party, over the way the country's foreign assets are being managed.

The opposition Justice First party denounced that Guaido does not take into account opinions of others. The political force believes that a separate trust must be established to ensure transparent management of the overseas property, seized from the constitutional government of Venezuela. Moreover, the party believes that Venezuelan assets cannot be transferred to foreign countries, as happened with Monomeros fertilizer company, which came under the control of the Colombian authorities.

"All decisions related to the protection, restoration and management of assets were made with the participation of all political factions. Responsibility and decisions on the protection of assets were not and will not be a prerogative of one party or one person. We once again express our support for the (opposition) National Assembly, which is responsible for evaluating mechanisms that guarantee better asset protection," Guaido's press service said in a statement.

The situation can be regarded as a split in the opposition bloc of parties, which will run together in regional elections in November. Justice First is also one of the parties participating in talks with the Venezuelan government, which are taking place in Mexico and have to do with the potential return of foreign assets to the constitutional authorities.

In mid-September, the Venezuelan Prosecutor General's Office launched an investigation into Guaido over Colombia's decision to take over Monomeros, a subsidiary of state-owned petrochemical company Petroquimica de Venezuela. The Venezuelan government regarded the decision as an attempt to impinge on its assets. Caracas effectively lost control of Monomeros' assets and accounts in 2019, when Colombia recognized Guaido as the president of Venezuela. The opposition parliament appointed its own board of directors in Monomeros company.

Related Topics

National Assembly Parliament Company Split Caracas Colombia Mexico Venezuela November 2019 All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi discusses defense cooperation with Insp ..

Al Bowardi discusses defense cooperation with Inspector General of Royal Morocca ..

12 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole King of Morocco on death of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King of Morocco on death of Princess Lalla Malika

27 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Ro ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces

2 hours ago
 Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service ..

Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service and Reserve Authority

2 hours ago
 Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperatio ..

Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperation with GCC&#039;s General Secr ..

2 hours ago
 Metal tariff talks with US in 'advanced stages': E ..

Metal tariff talks with US in 'advanced stages': EU official

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.