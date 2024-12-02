Guam Hit By 5.0-magnitude Earthquake
Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2024 | 02:00 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck the coast of Guam, a US territory in the Pacific Ocean, on Monday.
According to the US Geological Survey, the epicenter was situated 219 kilometers from the village of Yigo on the island, at a depth of 10 kilometers.
No casualties or property damage have been reported so far.
