Guam hit by 5.0-magnitude earthquake

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck the coast of Guam, a US territory in the Pacific Ocean, on Monday.

According to the US Geological Survey, the epicenter was situated 219 kilometers from the village of Yigo on the island, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

No casualties or property damage have been reported so far.