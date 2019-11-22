UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guandong Carbon Market Closes Higher

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 06:43 PM

Guandong carbon market closes higher

Carbon emissions allowances closed at 27.47 yuan (about 3.9 U.S. dollars) per tonne on Friday, 0.11 percent up from Thursday, at the China Emissions Exchange (Guangzhou), the largest local carbon market in China

GUANGZHOU,, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Carbon emissions allowances closed at 27.47 Yuan (about 3.9 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Friday, 0.11 percent up from Thursday, at the China Emissions Exchange (Guangzhou), the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 54,455 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Friday, with a turnover of 636,934.1 yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

Since its opening in December 2013, the market has traded 134.3 million tonnes of GDEA, with a total turnover of 2. 62 billion yuan.

Related Topics

Exchange China Guangzhou Buy December Market From Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

Another case of child rape-cum-murder: Rawalpindi ..

44 minutes ago

International Writers Conference held at Islamabad ..

2 minutes ago

Record legislation done by Punjab govt so far: Chi ..

2 minutes ago

Mirpur LA-3 Bye-election to be held on November 24 ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner Hyderabad asks OGDCL management to en ..

2 minutes ago

Trailer of Saach Film launched at Pakistan High Co ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.