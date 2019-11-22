Guandong carbon market closes higher

Carbon emissions allowances closed at 27.47 yuan (about 3.9 U.S. dollars) per tonne on Friday, 0.11 percent up from Thursday, at the China Emissions Exchange (Guangzhou), the largest local carbon market in China

A total of 54,455 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Friday, with a turnover of 636,934.1 yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

Since its opening in December 2013, the market has traded 134.3 million tonnes of GDEA, with a total turnover of 2. 62 billion yuan.