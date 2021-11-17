Guangdong carbon market closes higher

Carbon emissions allowances closed at 44.49 yuan (about 6.97 U.S. dollars) per tonne on Wednesday, 2.23 percent up from Tuesday at China Emissions Exchange (Guangzhou), the largest local carbon market in China

GUANGZHOU, Nov. 17 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) --:Carbon emissions allowances closed at 44.49 Yuan (about 6.97 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Wednesday, 2.23 percent up from Tuesday at China Emissions Exchange (Guangzhou), the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 156,229 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Wednesday, with a turnover of about 7.03 million yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

